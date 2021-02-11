Kasia Lenhardt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Soccer star Jérôme Boateng’s ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt was found dead in Berlin.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Kasia Lenhardt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
E! News 4h · Soccer star Jérôme Boateng’s ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt was found dead in Berlin earlier this week, just days after the couple announced their split.
Source: (1) E! News – Posts | Facebook
