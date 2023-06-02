Kassandra Arevaloz’s Obituary; Murder Suspect Avante Rose Dies After Killing Her

Kassandra Arevaloz Killed: Obituary and Tragic End

The Life and Legacy of Kassandra Arevaloz

On June 12, 2021, Kassandra Arevaloz was killed in a senseless act of violence. She was just 25 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. Born on July 17, 1995, Kassandra was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her infectious smile and kind heart. Kassandra was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Kassandra grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, where she attended high school and later enrolled at Arizona State University. She was a hardworking student and earned a degree in Criminal Justice. Kassandra was passionate about helping others, which led her to work as a victim advocate at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. She was dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Kassandra was also an active member of her community. She volunteered at local shelters and participated in events to raise awareness about social issues. Kassandra was a role model to young girls and a mentor to many. She was an advocate for equality and justice.

The Tragic End of Kassandra Arevaloz

On June 12, 2021, Kassandra was killed in what police believe was a domestic violence incident. Her ex-boyfriend, Avante Rose, was the suspect in her murder. Avante was later found dead, and police believe he died by suicide.

Kassandra’s death has left her loved ones and community in shock. Her colleagues at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office described her as a compassionate and dedicated advocate. Her friends remember her as a kind and caring person who always put others first. Kassandra’s death is a tragic loss for everyone who knew her.

Remembering Kassandra Arevaloz

Kassandra’s legacy will live on through the lives she touched. Her work as a victim advocate inspired many, and her kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. Kassandra’s family and friends are organizing a memorial to celebrate her life and honor her memory. They hope that her death will bring attention to the issue of domestic violence and encourage others to speak out against it.

Kassandra’s death is a reminder that domestic violence is a serious issue that affects many people. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. Reach out to a local shelter or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Kassandra Arevaloz will always be remembered as a bright light in the lives of those who knew her. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide others for years to come.

Kassandra Arevaloz death Avante Rose murder case Kassandra Arevaloz funeral Avante Rose criminal history Kassandra Arevaloz family statement