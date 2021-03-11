Kassidi Kurill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered.

Kassidi Kurill has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

WBFF FOX 45 1h · Kassidi Kurill, by all accounts, was healthy, happy and “had more energy” than just about anyone else around her. Her family told our sister station that she had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions.

Nell Buise

Some of my family has been vaccinated, however, with my health issues I’m afraid right now! I don’t feel like they know enough about the virus to create a suitable vaccine JMT

Linda Cross

Yeah it really is fear tactics I’m sorry for your loss however I will say my daughter and her family have had the vaccine and all is well !

Andrea Mckenny

That’s why I’m not getting it. I’ve heard so many horror stories about it .my heart goes out to the family

Carol Focht Cheney

I’m sorry to hear that she died and send my sympathy to her family. This article is just fear mongering. We only hear about the few who had a reaction or even died but nothing about the tens of thousands who have gotten the shot and got nothing more than a sore arm. The vast majority who have gotten the vaccine are still alive and well. I’d bet if you looked at the numbers of people who got the flu vaccine you will find some that had bad reactions or died from it too.

Ascella S Kaus Borealis

This just keeps happening and it’s just like oh well that’s the risk you take but still go and get vaccinated that’s just 10 out of a million that died from it …. yeah whatever no thank you . Not enough testing has been done for this all of these vaccines was rushed and we all know accidents happen when you rush .

Micah Baham

If she is 39, and had no known underlying health problems, how was she able to qualify for the vaccine? It wasn’t her turn to get it yet.

Edit: Absolutely nowhere in this article does it state that she was a first responder, healthcare worker, or a teacher.

Bert Belote

Bound to happen. Will happen again as well. The percentages of this happening will be a lot lower than even the virus’s death rate itself. Hopefully.