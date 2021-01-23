Kat Bragg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kat Bragg has Died.

Kat Bragg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

Rebecca Marlo Mann 8h · Y’all I’m deeply sadden to announce the lost of someone that was more then a member of Marlo’s Jewelry Box but also a good friend to my family. Kat Bragg made my husband feel like family when he was a young man coming over to her house to hang with her sons. She was an amazing woman that would volunteer her time to help different causes. She never let anything hold her back. She will be missed and her loss ￼￼will be felt world wide with all the people and animals she touched. Rest In Peace and be with your love.

Tributes

Helen- Bill Gioiosa

Beautiful tribute to a special lady. Whether you met her in person or new her through AAP you fell in love with her. She touched all of our lives with her kindness and her big heart. My sincere condolences to her family and all who loved her. RIP Kat you will be missed. ❤️

Mikki Manley

Its just heartbreaking. Kat brought us all together as a group to watch our beloved April. She worked tirelessly to raise funds for the Park. She loved it so much. She never met a stranger & was always there to help with anything she could. I hope her sons can see all the tributes shown in her honor & how much she was loved by people that never even met her. May we take comfort knowing she is with her Love her husband Wayne. Prayers for the family. You will be missed Kat & thank you for giving so much to us all. #RIP Kat & Wayne

Colleen Krafjack Peck

Such a beautiful tribute. I never met her in person, but remember her in chat when April was pregnant. She touched so many lives and those lives are better for that. It is comforting to know that she is with Wayne again and she can feed our beloved Azizi carrots again. ❤

Phyllis Cremonie Adams

Thank You AAP Jordan for a Beautiful tribute to a Gracious lady. I did not know Kat personally but did chat with her once through messenger. I knew her mostly from chatters & all the fundraising she has done. A lovely lady with a Heart of Gold. She will be missed. ❤️

Ann Spalding Cochran

A beautiful tribute for a very special person and tireless champion of AAP. Never forgotten. Rest In Peace Kat. It was an honor to have known you, if even remotely.

Karen Manning

What w beautiful smile..prayers sent for her family, her friends both human and animal. Your words magical I can envision her joy helping April and others. Wonderful pics that captured her happiness for all time. Thank you Kat for your dedication to April and zest for Life. You will be missed..Haven has an Angel.

Jessica Wright

What a beatiful tribute to Mrs Kat. Prayers for her family, friends, and giraffe community in this time of loss and sorrow. My condolences to all. Rest In Peace, you will forever be missed

Kasey Amyot

Wow, she sounds like she was an amazing lady. Very nice tribute to her. I’m so sorry for your loss and for her family’s loss.

Vicky Myers

Such a wonderful tribute to Kat!!! Did not know her as I am not on chatters but sounds like she was a wonderful lady. So sorry for her loss and may she RIP !!!! Condolences to AAP and to her family !!!

Jill Spinelli

I’m so sorry for the loss of this beautiful human being. Her love was passed onto her animals and that will never be forgotten!