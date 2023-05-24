“Kat Timpf Net Worth”: Celebrity Net Worth of Kat Timpf

Kat Timpf: A Conservative Media Personality with a Net Worth of $2 Million

Kat Timpf is a well-known conservative television and radio personality, stand-up comedian, and columnist with a net worth of $2 million. She has made a name for herself in the media industry by contributing to various shows on the Fox News Channel, including “Gutfeld!” and “Fox News Specialists.” In addition, she hosts her own show on Fox Nation called “Sincerely, Kat.” Timpf has also written for various publications, including the National Review, Orange County Register, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and Investor’s Business Daily.

Early Life and Education

Kat Timpf was born on October 29, 1988, in Detroit, Michigan. She was interested in reading and writing from an early age, which eventually led her to pursue a career in journalism and media. She attended Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian school, where she wrote for the school newspaper and worked as a reporter for some local news outlets. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Career Beginnings

After completing her education, Timpf moved to Washington, DC, to pursue a career in media. She got her big break when she was hired as a digital editor for the conservative newspaper the Washington Times. There, she covered a wide array of topics, including politics, policy, and culture.

Fox Broadcasting

In 2015, Timpf joined the Fox News Channel and became a regular guest host on the late-night talk show “Red Eye w/ Tom Shilliue.” She also appeared on numerous other Fox News shows, including “America Live with Megyn Kelly,” “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” “Fox & Friends,” “The Five,” and “Outnumbered.” Timpf began serving as a regular panelist on the late-night comedy news show “Gutfeld!” alongside Joanne Nosuchinsky. After Nosuchinsky’s departure in 2016, professional wrestler Tyrus joined as the other regular panelist. In 2017, Timpf began co-hosting the afternoon news and talk show “Fox News Specialists” with Eric Bolling and Eboni K. Williams. However, the show was canceled after four months due to Eric Bolling’s alleged sexual misconduct.

In mid-2019, Timpf began hosting her own show on Fox Nation, called “Sincerely, Kat.” On the program, she covers a wide range of topics, including politics, culture, technology, and social media, as well as personal stories from her own life. Timpf also co-hosts the weekly Fox News Radio podcast “Tyrus and Timpf” with Tyrus, her fellow panelist on the Fox News Channel show “Gutfeld!”

Writing

Timpf is also a columnist and has contributed writing to various publications over the years. She has been a contributor to the Orange County Register, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Investor’s Business Daily, and International Business Times, among other papers. Timpf has also written for the National Review. In late 2018, one of her columns for the paper was publicly retracted for misrepresenting a sexual harassment case involving University of Missouri students. Timpf later penned a book entitled “You Can’t Joke About That,” which was published in 2023.

Other Media Appearances

In addition to her work in television and writing, Timpf has also made appearances in other media. She served as the news anchor for NASA’s Third Rock Radio and was a reporter for Total Traffic Network in Santa Ana, California. From 2016 to 2017, she contributed to the blog website Barstool Sports, hosting a weekly podcast entitled “The Kat Timpf Show.” Timpf is also a stand-up comedian and appeared on the Comedy Central late-night panel talk show “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” in 2015. Furthermore, she has contributed her comedy to the morning drive radio show on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2020, Timpf got engaged to Cameron Friscia, and the couple married in the spring of the following year. Timpf is known to be a big animal lover and has a pet cat named Screwtape. She is also very active on social media, with over 561,000 followers on Twitter.

Conclusion

Kat Timpf is a talented and versatile media personality, with a net worth of $2 million. She has made a name for herself in the conservative media industry by contributing to various shows on the Fox News Channel, writing for various publications, and making appearances in other media. Timpf’s hard work and dedication have earned her a loyal following of fans who appreciate her wit, humor, and insightful commentary on a wide range of topics.

