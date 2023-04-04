Katan creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

At the age of 70, Klaus Teuber, the legendary creator of Katan, has sadly passed away.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game, Settlers of Catan. Teuber was 70 years old and had been battling a long illness.

Teuber was born in Germany in 1952 and developed a love for board games at a young age. He worked various jobs, including as a dental technician, before pursuing a career in game design. In 1995, he unveiled Settlers of Catan, a game that would go on to become a global phenomenon.

The game, which tasks players with building settlements and trading resources, quickly became a favorite among tabletop enthusiasts. It has since been translated into more than 30 languages and has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Teuber received numerous awards for his contributions to the board game industry, including the prestigious Spiel des Jahres award in 1995. He continued to develop new games throughout his career, including Entdecker and Barbarossa.

Teuber was known for his innovative approach to game design, and his influence can be seen in many modern board games. He will be greatly missed by his fans, colleagues, and friends.

A statement released by Teuber’s family reads: “Klaus was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who dedicated his life to bringing joy to others through his games. We are heartbroken by his passing but take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through his work.”

Fans of Teuber’s work have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of playing Settlers of Catan with friends and family. Many have noted the impact that Teuber’s game had on their lives, fostering friendships and family bonding through shared gameplay experiences.

In honor of his contributions to the industry, the annual Spiel des Jahres award will be renamed the Klaus Teuber Game of the Year award, starting with the 2024 ceremony.

Klaus Teuber leaves behind a legacy of creativity, innovation, and fun. His contributions to the board game industry will be remembered for generations to come.

Source : @gamedevdotcom

Obituary: Katan creator Klaus Teuber has passed away at age 70https://t.co/nCMJSZXnTM pic.twitter.com/alxUJ59ACQ — GameDeveloper.com (@gamedevdotcom) April 4, 2023

