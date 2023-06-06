“Kate Bock”: Who is Kate Bock, the wife of Kevin Love?

Who is Kevin Love’s wife?

Kevin Love, the well-liked basketball All-Star and NBA championship winner, is married to Canadian model Kate Bock. The couple has been in a relationship for around seven years and tied the knot in a Great Gatsby inspired wedding ceremony in June 2022.

Who is Kate Bock?

Kate Bock is a Sports Illustrated model from Vancouver, Canada. She started her career as a kids model for Abercrombie & Fitch at the age of 12 and later moved to Europe when she was 18. Kate has featured on the covers of magazines like Vogue Germany and Elle Italia. In 2013, she was crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issues’s ‘Rookie of the Year’.

Kate is around 5ft 11inches, and her height has fared her well in her career. She has featured in advertisements for brands like L’Oréal, Ralph Lauren, and Victoria’s Secret. Apart from modelling, Kate has also created fashion and beauty lines. She partnered with the Australian swim brand Bond-Eye to launch a swimwear capsule collection in 2021 and was a chief brand officer for hard sparkling water brand Pompette.

Are Kate Bock and Kevin Love married?

Yes, the couple is married. They tied the knot in June 2022 at the New York Public Library in a Great Gatsby inspired wedding ceremony. Their marriage was attended by several famous faces, including LeBron James and his wife Savannah James, and Adele and her beau Rich Paul. Kevin and Kate got engaged over a year earlier on her birthday, January 30.

How long has Kevin Love been with his wife?

The Loves have been together for around seven years after they met in 2016 through a photographer who had done work with both of them separately. They met for their first date at The St Regis New York hotel, where they later stayed prior to their wedding.

Do Kevin Love and Kate Bock have children?

The couple does not have any children yet. However, Kate arrived at the Tiffany and Co. New York store reopening in April 2023 cradling a baby bump, indicating that they may soon be expecting their first child together. The couple has not made an official pregnancy announcement to the press or to their fans on social media.

Kate and Kevin regularly pay tribute to their love for each other via their social media pages. For Valentine’s Day 2023, Kevin posted a photo of Kate sat with the pair’s dog Vestry, captioned lovingly “All I need.” Meanwhile, Kate posted photos of her with Kevin wearing matching Tiffany and Co. bracelets, along with the caption: “Locking in LOVE on Valentine’s Day.”

In conclusion, Kevin Love’s wife Kate Bock is a successful model and entrepreneur, and the couple has been in a loving relationship for around seven years. They tied the knot in a Great Gatsby inspired wedding ceremony in June 2022 and may soon be expecting their first child together.

