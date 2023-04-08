Ian Bairnson, the guitarist for Kate Bush, has passed away at the age of 69.

Scottish guitarist Ian Bairnson, known for his iconic solo on Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights,” has passed away at the age of 69 after battling dementia. Bairnson collaborated with music legends such as Paul McCartney, Sting, and Mick Fleetwood during his accomplished career. His wife, Leila Bairnson, announced the news on social media, praising her beloved husband as a loving and kind soul who left behind a musical legacy that will continue to delight and brighten our lives forever.

Bairnson was a talented multi-instrumentalist, playing the saxophone and keyboards before becoming best known as a guitarist. He joined the band Pilot in 1973, where he played alongside former Bay City Rollers musicians David Paton and Bill Lyall. Several members of that band then formed The Alan Parsons Project, a British rock band famed for their music focusing on science fiction, supernatural, literary, and sociological themes, which released eleven studio albums from 1975 to 1990. Bairnson played on Kate Bush’s first four albums as a session musician, including the classic track “Wuthering Heights.” He also played with the band Bucks Fizz and co-wrote two of their Top 20 hits, “If You Can’t Stand the Heat” and “Run for Your Life.”

During his illustrious career, Bairnson played on over a hundred albums and performed live with music luminaries such as Sting, Eric Clapton, and Beverley Craven. However, in 2018, Leila announced that her husband had been diagnosed with a progressive neurological condition that affected his communication skills, leading to his retirement from public performance.

In her statement, Leila thanked the doctors, nurses, managers, and carers who supported her and her family during the challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia. She also reassured fans that his musical legacy would endure and continue to bring happiness and joy to listeners. Born in Lerwick, Shetland Isles, in August 1953, Bairnson grew up in Levenwick with his family before moving to Edinburgh at the age of nine following his father’s death.

In conclusion, the music industry lost a true legend when Bairnson passed away, leaving fans and fellow musicians mourning the loss of a gifted artist and kind-hearted soul. His music will continue to inspire future generations of guitarists, and his legacy will forever shine bright like a Blue Blue Sky.