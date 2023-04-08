Kate Bush Guitarist’s Death Mourned by Wife

The guitarist of Kate Bush has passed away, as his wife paid tribute to him after the “difficult years”.

Legendary Guitarist Ian Bairnson Passes Away at 69

The music industry is mourning the loss of iconic guitarist Ian Bairnson, who passed away on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at the age of 69.

Born in Lerwick, Shetland in 1953, Bairnson was a multi-talented musician known for his exceptional guitar skills. Throughout his career, he collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kate Bush, Alan Parsons Project, and Pilot, among others.

A Musical Legacy with Kate Bush

Perhaps Bairnson’s most significant contribution to music was his work with Kate Bush. He played guitar on her iconic albums, including “Never for Ever,” “The Dreaming,” and “Hounds of Love,” which are considered some of the greatest albums of all time.

His guitar work on the song “Babooshka” was particularly noteworthy, as he added a distinctive sound that perfectly complemented Bush’s unique vocal style. He also played on her hit songs “Running Up That Hill” and “Cloudbusting,” which remain beloved classics to this day.

A Sad Loss for the Music Industry

Bairnson spent decades perfecting his craft and inspiring countless musicians worldwide. His contribution to the music industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to live on through his incredible body of work.

His wife, Kim, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband, saying: “It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of my husband Ian Bairnson, who passed away peacefully on August 1st, 2021. Ian fought a courageous battle with dementia, which he was diagnosed with in 2016. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans.”

A Talent Gone Too Soon

With his infectious passion, unparalleled talent, and unwavering dedication to his craft, Bairnson was a true inspiration to anyone who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him.

His passing is a significant loss to the music industry and a reminder of the importance of cherishing our loved ones while we still have the chance.

Rest in peace, Ian Bairnson. Your music has left an indelible mark on the world, and you will be dearly missed.