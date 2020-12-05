Kate Young Death -Dead-Obituaries : Phillip Schofield pays tribute to former colleague, musical director Kate Young..

By | December 5, 2020
0 Comment

Phillip Schofield admitted he is “heartbroken” over news his former colleague, musical director Kate Young, has sadly died.

The This Morning presenter worked with the theatre boss on the West End while starring as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, according to a statement posted online on December 5.  2020 by dailystar.co.uk

Kate Young  Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Howard Goodall  wrote 
Devastated to hear of the death of the wonderful MD of my first two WE musicals The Hired Man & Girlfriends, brilliant, effervescent Kate Young. Rest in peace dear Kate and a thousand thank yous for your talent, loyalty & spirit Folded hands

STEPHAN MATTHEWS wrote 
I’m so sad to hear that Kate Young has died. She was a fantastic musical director, wonderfully bonkers, and her glamorous black conducting dresses were legendary on Oliver! You’ll be missed Kate xx

Phillip Schofield wrote 
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Kate Young @katarinageo who was one of my musical directors during my Joseph years. Kind, funny, so talented, wonderfully bonkers and totally delightful. So sad. All my love to her family Smiling face with tear

Michele Daeche @duchess_daeche1 wrote 
So very sad to hear of the passing of the truly great and inspirational musical director, teacher and friend, Kate Young. My heart goes out to her family and friends. What a woman, and what an incredible career .

Lisa Peace wrote 
Kate Young RIP #musicaldirector #joseph #narrator #sirandrewloydweber feeling so sad to have lost such a talent too soon… Pensive face

Dr. John Rigby @johnrigbymusic wrote 
So terribly sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Kate Young. A great inspiration and mentor to me as I took my first steps in this business many years ago – not to mention a huge talent and wonderful character! Sending much love to all her friends and family. RIP dear Kate. X

