Kate Young Death –Dead-Obituaries : Phillip Schofield pays tribute to former colleague, musical director Kate Young..

Phillip Schofield admitted he is “heartbroken” over news his former colleague, musical director Kate Young, has sadly died.

The This Morning presenter worked with the theatre boss on the West End while starring as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, according to a statement posted online on December 5. 2020 by dailystar.co.uk

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Just heard that Kate Young, one of the musical directors from my days on Joseph has passed. So talented, so young, so wrong. #RIPKate 😢 pic.twitter.com/Hm952tZVgF — Mark Donovan (@markydonovan) December 4, 2020 ⁦@Daily_Express⁩ a story about Kate Young death – and your article is all about how it made ⁦@Schofe⁩ feel bad? This, the guy who still has many Q’s hanging over him about abuse of power with a young show runner, and many bullying allegations! https://t.co/B6KTm8IqHq — Steve in London #LetsGetGoing (@LordCLQTR) December 4, 2020 Farewell to musical director Kate Young, the West End MD for the original 1984 production of @Howard_Goodall’s THE HIRED MAN, via @michaelcookuk. pic.twitter.com/ZM6BgSc6Cj — Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) December 4, 2020

Howard Goodall wrote

Devastated to hear of the death of the wonderful MD of my first two WE musicals The Hired Man & Girlfriends, brilliant, effervescent Kate Young. Rest in peace dear Kate and a thousand thank yous for your talent, loyalty & spirit Folded hands

STEPHAN MATTHEWS wrote

I’m so sad to hear that Kate Young has died. She was a fantastic musical director, wonderfully bonkers, and her glamorous black conducting dresses were legendary on Oliver! You’ll be missed Kate xx

Phillip Schofield wrote

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Kate Young @katarinageo who was one of my musical directors during my Joseph years. Kind, funny, so talented, wonderfully bonkers and totally delightful. So sad. All my love to her family Smiling face with tear

Michele Daeche @duchess_daeche1 wrote

So very sad to hear of the passing of the truly great and inspirational musical director, teacher and friend, Kate Young. My heart goes out to her family and friends. What a woman, and what an incredible career .

Lisa Peace wrote

Kate Young RIP #musicaldirector #joseph #narrator #sirandrewloydweber feeling so sad to have lost such a talent too soon… Pensive face

Dr. John Rigby @johnrigbymusic wrote

So terribly sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Kate Young. A great inspiration and mentor to me as I took my first steps in this business many years ago – not to mention a huge talent and wonderful character! Sending much love to all her friends and family. RIP dear Kate. X