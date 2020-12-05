Kate Young Death –Dead-Obituaries : Phillip Schofield pays tribute to former colleague, musical director Kate Young..
The This Morning presenter worked with the theatre boss on the West End while starring as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, according to a statement posted online on December 5. 2020 by dailystar.co.uk
Just heard that Kate Young, one of the musical directors from my days on Joseph has passed. So talented, so young, so wrong. #RIPKate 😢 pic.twitter.com/Hm952tZVgF
— Mark Donovan (@markydonovan) December 4, 2020
@Daily_Express a story about Kate Young death – and your article is all about how it made @Schofe feel bad?
This, the guy who still has many Q’s hanging over him about abuse of power with a young show runner, and many bullying allegations! https://t.co/B6KTm8IqHq
— Steve in London #LetsGetGoing (@LordCLQTR) December 4, 2020
Farewell to musical director Kate Young, the West End MD for the original 1984 production of @Howard_Goodall’s THE HIRED MAN, via @michaelcookuk. pic.twitter.com/ZM6BgSc6Cj
— Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) December 4, 2020
Howard Goodall wrote
Devastated to hear of the death of the wonderful MD of my first two WE musicals The Hired Man & Girlfriends, brilliant, effervescent Kate Young. Rest in peace dear Kate and a thousand thank yous for your talent, loyalty & spirit Folded hands
STEPHAN MATTHEWS wrote
I’m so sad to hear that Kate Young has died. She was a fantastic musical director, wonderfully bonkers, and her glamorous black conducting dresses were legendary on Oliver! You’ll be missed Kate xx
Phillip Schofield wrote
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Kate Young @katarinageo who was one of my musical directors during my Joseph years. Kind, funny, so talented, wonderfully bonkers and totally delightful. So sad. All my love to her family Smiling face with tear
Michele Daeche @duchess_daeche1 wrote
So very sad to hear of the passing of the truly great and inspirational musical director, teacher and friend, Kate Young. My heart goes out to her family and friends. What a woman, and what an incredible career .
Lisa Peace wrote
Kate Young RIP #musicaldirector #joseph #narrator #sirandrewloydweber feeling so sad to have lost such a talent too soon… Pensive face
Dr. John Rigby @johnrigbymusic wrote
So terribly sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Kate Young. A great inspiration and mentor to me as I took my first steps in this business many years ago – not to mention a huge talent and wonderful character! Sending much love to all her friends and family. RIP dear Kate. X
