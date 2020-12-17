Katelyn Abdellatif Death -Obituary – Dead : Katelyn Abdellatif has Died .

Katelyn Abdellatif Death -Obituary – Dead : Katelyn Abdellatif has Died .

Katelyn Abdellatif has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Jeannine Alsous is with Danya Latif and 3 others . 17 hrs  · My heart goes out to Katelyn Abdellatif and the entire Abdellatif family today RIP Samer Abdellatif

Source: (20+) Facebook


