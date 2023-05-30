Kathal Biryani: “Trending Veg Biryani Recipe Featuring Easy Kathal/Jackfruit: A Delicious Twist on Traditional Biryani”

Kathal Marination: A Delicious and Healthy Jackfruit Recipe

Jackfruit, also known as kathal in Hindi, is a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes. One such dish is kathal marination, which is a flavorful and healthy recipe that is perfect for any occasion. In this article, we will discuss the ingredients and steps required to make this delicious recipe.

Ingredients for Kathal Marination

To make kathal marination, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg Jackfruit (peeled, cut into dice) कटहल

¼ cup fresh Mint leaves, roughly torn, पुदीना पत्ता

3-4 tbsp Fried onion, तले हुए प्याज

1 tsp Caraway seeds, शाही जीरा

Few Coriander leaves, roughly torn, धनिया पत्ता

Salt to taste, नमक स्वादअनुसार

1 ½ tsp Degi red chili powder, देगी लाल मिर्च पाउडर

½ tsp Turmeric powder, हल्दी पाउडर

½ tsp Coriander powder, धनिया पाउडर

¼ cup Fried onion oil, तले हुए प्याज का तेल

2 cups Curd, beaten, दही

1 tbsp Prepared Biryani Masala, तैयार किया हुआ बिरयानी मसाला

2-3 tbsp Ginger Garlic paste, अदरक लहसुन का पेस्ट

For Biryani Masala

10-12 no. Green cardamom, हरी इलायची

2 no. Mace, जावित्री

4-5 no. Cloves, लौंग

1 heaped tbsp Black peppercorns, काली मिर्च के दाने

1 no. Black cardamom, बड़ी इलायची

Salt to taste, नमक स्वादअनुसार

1 ½ inch Cinnamon stick, दालचीनी

3-4 no. Bay leaf, तेजपत्ता

For Cooking Kathal

¼ cup Oil, तेल

1 Bay leaf, तेजपत्ता

2 ½ medium Onions, sliced, प्याज

Marinated kathal, मैरिनेटेड कटहल

1 no. Green chili (less spicy & broken into half) हरी मिर्च

½ cup Warm water, गुनगुना पानी

For Cooking Rice

Water as required, पानी

1 no. Bay leaf, तेजपत्ता

½ tsp Prepared Biryani Masala, तैयार किया हुआ बिरयानी मसाला

Salt to taste, नमक स्वादअनुसार

2 tsp Ghee, घी

3 cups Sella basmati rice (soaked for 30 minutes) सेला बासमती चावल

For Jhol

½ cup Remaining excess oil, तेल

½ tsp Prepared Biryani Masala, तैयार किया हुआ बिरयानी मसाला

1 tsp Caraway seeds, शाही जीरा

2 heaped tbsp Fresh cream, ताजा क्रीम

For Assembling

Cooked kathal, पके हुए कटहल

1st batch of Cooked rice, पके हुए चावल

Remaining Cooked kathal, पके हुए कटहल

1 tbsp Coriander leaves, roughly torn, धनिया पत्ता

1 tbsp Mint leaves, roughly torn, पुदीना पत्ता

3-4 Green chili (less spicy & broken into half) हरी मिर्च

½ tsp Prepared Biryani Masala, तैयार किया हुआ बिरयानी मसाला

2nd batch of Cooked rice, पके हुए चावल

Prepared jhol, तैयार किया हुआ मिश्रण

Few Fried onions, तले हुए प्याज

Few Coriander leaves, roughly torn, धनिया पत्ता

½ tsp Kewra water, केवड़ा जल

1 tbsp Ghee, for finishing, घी

For Raita

2-3 tsp Fried onion, chopped, तले हुए प्याज

1 no. Green chili (less spicy & chopped) हरी मिर्च

Few Mint leaves, chopped, पुदीना पत्ता

1 cup Curd, beaten, दही

¼ tsp Degi red chili powder, देगी लाल मिर्च पाउडर

Salt to taste, नमक स्वादअनुसार

½ tsp Black peppercorns, crushed, काली मिर्च के दाने

Few Fried onions, तले हुए प्याज

For Garnish

Coriander sprig, धनिया पत्ता

Mint sprig, पुदीना पत्ता

Steps to Make Kathal Marination

Now that we have all the ingredients ready, let’s start with the steps to make kathal marination:

Make the Biryani Masala

To prepare the biryani masala, dry roast green cardamom, mace, cloves, black peppercorns, black cardamom, salt, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Grind the roasted spices to a fine powder and keep it aside.

Marinate the Kathal

In a mixing bowl, add the jackfruit pieces, mint leaves, fried onions, caraway seeds, coriander leaves, salt, degi red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, fried onion oil, beaten curd, biryani masala, and ginger garlic paste. Mix well and marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Cook the Kathal

Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaf and sliced onions. Fry until the onions turn golden brown. Add the marinated kathal and green chili. Cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Add warm water and cover the pan with a lid. Cook until the kathal is tender.

Cook the Rice

In a large pot, add water, bay leaf, biryani masala, salt, and ghee. Bring it to a boil and add soaked rice. Cook until the rice is 80% done.

Prepare the Jhol

In another pan, add the remaining excess oil, biryani masala, and caraway seeds. Fry for a few seconds and add fresh cream. Mix well and keep it aside.

Assemble the Dish

In a large pot, add cooked kathal, the first batch of cooked rice, remaining cooked kathal, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chili, biryani masala, and the second batch of cooked rice. Pour the prepared jhol over it and mix well. Add fried onions, coriander leaves, and kewra water. Cover the pot with a lid and cook on low flame for 10-15 minutes. Drizzle ghee over it and serve hot.

Prepare the Raita

In a mixing bowl, add chopped fried onion, green chili, mint leaves, curd, degi red chili powder, salt, crushed black peppercorns, and fried onions. Mix well and serve with the kathal marination.

Garnish and Serve

Garnish the kathal marination with coriander sprig and mint sprig. Serve hot with raita.

Conclusion

Kathal marination is a healthy and delicious recipe that can be served on any occasion. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a vegetarian alternative to meat biryani. So, next time you have jackfruit at home, try making kathal marination and enjoy the flavors of this amazing fruit.

