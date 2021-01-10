Katharine Whitehorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katharine Whitehorn has Died .

Katharine Whitehorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katharine Whitehorn has Died .

Katharine Whitehorn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jeremy Vine @theJeremyVine Katharine Whitehorn, the brilliant @SagaUK and @ObserverUK journalist who has died aged 92, wrote a column in 1963 that shocked everyone. Here it is, in celebration of a great life

