Katharine Whitehorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katharine Whitehorn has Died .
Katharine Whitehorn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Katharine Whitehorn, the brilliant @SagaUK and @ObserverUK journalist who has died aged 92, wrote a column in 1963 that shocked everyone. Here it is, in celebration of a great life pic.twitter.com/OxlGpOMW1R
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 10, 2021
