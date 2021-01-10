Katharine Whitehorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katharine Whitehorn has Died .

Katharine Whitehorn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

“Wise, clever and kind, Katharine Whitehorn made it easier for all of us who followed her. The Observer writer and Fleet Street veteran, who has died aged 92, blazed a trail for women in journalism.” — Vanessa Thorpehttps://t.co/4R5NMKZgKl 📷 Brian Duffy pic.twitter.com/9JNpvg0bSK — EdwardMO (@EdwardHMO) January 10, 2021

EdwardMO @EdwardHMO “Wise, clever and kind, Katharine Whitehorn made it easier for all of us who followed her. The Observer writer and Fleet Street veteran, who has died aged 92, blazed a trail for women in journalism.” — Vanessa Thorpe https://theguardian.com/media/2021/jan/09/wise-clever-and-kind-katharine-whitehorn-made-it-easier-for-all-of-us-who-followed-her… Brian Duffy