January 10, 2021
Katharine Whitehorn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katharine Whitehorn has Died .

Katharine Whitehorn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

EdwardMO @EdwardHMO “Wise, clever and kind, Katharine Whitehorn made it easier for all of us who followed her. The Observer writer and Fleet Street veteran, who has died aged 92, blazed a trail for women in journalism.” — Vanessa Thorpe https://theguardian.com/media/2021/jan/09/wise-clever-and-kind-katharine-whitehorn-made-it-easier-for-all-of-us-who-followed-her… Brian Duffy

