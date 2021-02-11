>Katherine Creag Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :WNBC Reporter has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
>Katherine Creag has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Katherine Creag, a beloved member of the News 4 family who was a stalwart of New York City’s mornings on “Today in New York” for years, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening. Creag joined WNBC in 2011 and spent the better part of the last decade covering anything and everything across our region. Instantly recognizable for her distinctive voice and hearty laugh, Creag was the first face many New Yorkers woke up to every day.
Source: News 4 Reporter Katherine Creag Passes Away Suddenly – NBC New York
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Mary Euripides
So tragic, channel 4 is my channel for news and weather. I just saw her Wednesday morning. My condolences to her husband, children, family and friends. Rest In Peace.
Shirley Henderson
This is such a shock! My deepest sympathy to Katherine’s family and friends.
It was always such a joy to see/hear Katherine’s reporting from hundreds of places around the tristate area. She was an excellent reporter; very professional and added a human side to her reporting.
Katherine will be greatly missed by the News 4 viewers. R.I.P. Katherine Creag.
Renison Dookhan
To the immediate family members, friends and the News 4 family condolences and sympathy for your loss. May God comfort you during your time of grief and sadness may God grant your beloved eternal Rest In Peace.
Alesia Barsuhn Stipo
Terrible news I’m going to miss her beautiful smiling happy face in the morning, I’m so sorry for her family too, why does God take away the best ones all the time? Prayers for her family.
Karoll Cotto
Shocked. May she RIP and may her family find comfort in the memories created and the love left behind. Condolences to her family.
Lauren Marcoe Corrigan
So sad! Met her one morning on our train station platform in between filming during a storm. She was so nice and friendly. Condolences to her family
Sandra Purdy
There are no words. She was always someone you would listen to. She spoke with intelligence and caring. This is so very sad. My condolences to all who she loved and who loved her.
Kathy DeVoll
So heartbroken over this. You were a bright part of my day as I watched you at 4:30 in the morning. She was a part of my morning routine. Prayers to her husband, her children and her family; as well as her NBC team. RIP Katherine.
Joanne Cullen Capuana
So very sad! Just heartbreaking for her husband and children. Condolences for the family to give them the strength during this very difficult time.
Patti Condon
So sad. Life is brief and oh so fragile. Deep condolences to her family and colleagues. May Kat Rest In Peace.
Avida DelGenio
We are so saddened to hear this!!! Our deepest condolences to her family and her colleagues! This is truly devastating!!!
Roxanne Grieve-Smith
I listen, and watch the newscast every morning I loved her through, distinct, unique voice of reporting. My sincere condolences to her family, friends and co workers may she RIP.
Clarisse Cornish
I’m heartbroken after hearing this sad news. Katherine had such a spark when reporting the news. My condolences go out to the family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.