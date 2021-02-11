>Katherine Creag Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :WNBC Reporter has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021

>Katherine Creag has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

Katherine Creag, a beloved member of the News 4 family who was a stalwart of New York City’s mornings on “Today in New York” for years, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening. Creag joined WNBC in 2011 and spent the better part of the last decade covering anything and everything across our region. Instantly recognizable for her distinctive voice and hearty laugh, Creag was the first face many New Yorkers woke up to every day.

Source: News 4 Reporter Katherine Creag Passes Away Suddenly – NBC New York

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Mary Euripides

So tragic, channel 4 is my channel for news and weather. I just saw her Wednesday morning. My condolences to her husband, children, family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Shirley Henderson

This is such a shock! My deepest sympathy to Katherine’s family and friends.

It was always such a joy to see/hear Katherine’s reporting from hundreds of places around the tristate area. She was an excellent reporter; very professional and added a human side to her reporting.

Katherine will be greatly missed by the News 4 viewers. R.I.P. Katherine Creag.

Renison Dookhan

To the immediate family members, friends and the News 4 family condolences and sympathy for your loss. May God comfort you during your time of grief and sadness may God grant your beloved eternal Rest In Peace.

Alesia Barsuhn Stipo

Terrible news I’m going to miss her beautiful smiling happy face in the morning, I’m so sorry for her family too, why does God take away the best ones all the time? Prayers for her family.



Karoll Cotto

Shocked. May she RIP and may her family find comfort in the memories created and the love left behind. Condolences to her family.

Lauren Marcoe Corrigan

So sad! Met her one morning on our train station platform in between filming during a storm. She was so nice and friendly. Condolences to her family

Sandra Purdy

There are no words. She was always someone you would listen to. She spoke with intelligence and caring. This is so very sad. My condolences to all who she loved and who loved her.

Kathy DeVoll

So heartbroken over this. You were a bright part of my day as I watched you at 4:30 in the morning. She was a part of my morning routine. Prayers to her husband, her children and her family; as well as her NBC team. RIP Katherine.

Joanne Cullen Capuana

So very sad! Just heartbreaking for her husband and children. Condolences for the family to give them the strength during this very difficult time.

Patti Condon

So sad. Life is brief and oh so fragile. Deep condolences to her family and colleagues. May Kat Rest In Peace.

Avida DelGenio

We are so saddened to hear this!!! Our deepest condolences to her family and her colleagues! This is truly devastating!!!

Roxanne Grieve-Smith

I listen, and watch the newscast every morning I loved her through, distinct, unique voice of reporting. My sincere condolences to her family, friends and co workers may she RIP.

Clarisse Cornish

I’m heartbroken after hearing this sad news. Katherine had such a spark when reporting the news. My condolences go out to the family.

