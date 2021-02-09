Katherine Johnson Death – Obituary : This Black History Month, we’re celebrating Katherine Johnson. A Mountaineer. A trailblazer. An American hero. This Black History Month, we’re celebrating Katherine Johnson, who taught us all to shoot for the moon. 🌙 Join us! Posted by West Virginia University on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

West Virginia University 3h · A Mountaineer. A trailblazer. An American hero. This Black History Month, we’re celebrating Katherine Johnson, who taught us all to shoot for the moon. Join us!

Source: (1) West Virginia University – Posts | Facebook

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Martha McClarnon

Great idea!! She should be given such a privilege. It would have been nice if it would have happened in her lifetime. God Bless you Katherine Johnson!!!

· Reply · 2h

Jeannie Berndt

Watch the movie “Hidden Figures ” to learn about this brilliant woman and other women who contributed to our nations space program ….truly an inspiration to everyone

Margaret Colleton-Watson

I watch this movie every time it’s on, she was amazing and so were the two lady friends, I enjoyed their success

· Reply · 4h

Elvia Jackie G West

It’s about time. So much talent used but never recognized or celebrated!

Top Fan

Marie Mariani

They did it all without any of the sophisticated tools available to us now. All the better.