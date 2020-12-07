Katherine McParland Death -Dead – Obituary : youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland has Died .
youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Beloved youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland passes away. | DETAILS: https://t.co/W2Vbe5CxWN #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/5FvjJq6Pog
— CFJC Today Kamloops (@CFJC_Today) December 6, 2020
CFJC Today Kamloops @CFJC_Today Beloved youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland passes away. | DETAILS: https://cfjctoday.com/2020/12/06/beloved-youth-homelessness-prevention-advocate-katherine-mcparland-passes-away/… #Kamloops
