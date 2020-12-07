Katherine McParland Death -Dead – Obituary : youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland has Died .

youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

CFJC Today Kamloops @CFJC_Today Beloved youth homelessness prevention advocate Katherine McParland passes away. | DETAILS: https://cfjctoday.com/2020/12/06/beloved-youth-homelessness-prevention-advocate-katherine-mcparland-passes-away/… #Kamloops

