Kathleen Hatcher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Woman found with ‘significant injuries’ in Toronto park has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021

Kathleen Hatcher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

Our city’s latest murder victim is 69-year-old Kathleen Hatcher. On Friday 10:44 am, @TPSHomicide says Hatcher called emergency services for help from King’s Mill Park. When they arrived, she was found with significant injures and was pronounced dead. Know anything? Call police pic.twitter.com/6qeQIerxYo — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) February 27, 2021

Police have identified a woman who died after she called 911 for help and was found with “significant injuries” in a Toronto park on Friday. Police said officers responded to the King’s Mill Park area in the city’s west end at 10:44 a.m. Officers said a woman had called 911 for help and she was found in the park with injuries. READ MORE: Death of woman who called 911 for help at Toronto park being treated as homicide

Source: Woman who died after being found with ‘significant injuries’ in Toronto park identified – Toronto | Globalnews.ca

Tributes

Breanda L Parris

This is so heart breaking…..condolences to her family,friends and loved ones

狙神

Praying for the family & loved ones. May God rest her soul. May the perpetrator/s be brought to justice soon. Keep safe everyone.

Judy Penson

Such a shame she must have been so afraid, been in fear to call 911, sending heartfelt condolences to the family so sorry for your loss in such a horrific way. I hope the police find her killer.