Kathleen Heddle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kathleen Heddle 1965-2021. 3x Olympic Champion has Died .
Kathleen Heddle 1965-2021. 3x Olympic Champion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Kathleen Heddle 1965-2021.
3x Olympic Champion + + +
Greatest of All Time
I am crushed and without words today at this loss. Too soon. https://t.co/7JFNkOXLva
— Marnie McBean OC OLY (@MarnieMcB) January 13, 2021
