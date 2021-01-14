Kathleen Heddle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kathleen Heddle, who won three Olympic gold medals rowing for Canada in the 1990s has Died.
Kathleen Heddle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
The New York Times 2h · Kathleen Heddle, who won three Olympic gold medals rowing for Canada in the 1990s and inspired a generation of athletes, died on Monday at her home in Vancouver, British Columbia. She was 55.
Source: (20+) The New York Times – Posts | Facebook
