Kathleen McPoland Death -Dead : Dublin GAA administrator, Kathleen McPoland has Died .

Kathleen McPoland Death -Dead : Kathleen McPoland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dublin GAA administrator, Kathleen McPoland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

It is with deep sadness that we learnt today of the passing of Dublin GAA administrator, Kathleen McPoland (RIP) All in Dublin LGFA would like to offer our condolences to her husband Paul, son David, daughter Rachel & all her extended family Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis pic.twitter.com/Fwe6mQi2Bv — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) November 21, 2020

Tributes

It is with deep sadness that we learnt today of the passing of our friend & colleague Kathleen McPoland Everyone in @DubGAAOfficial family would like to offer our condolences to her husband Paul, son David, daughter Rachel & all her extended family Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam pic.twitter.com/DSagdl9nZV — Dublin GAA Coaching (@DublinGAACoach) November 21, 2020

Thoughts and prayers with family and work colleagues of @DubGAAOfficial Kathleen McPoland on her recent passing. Always so pleasant to deal with and so efficient in her role. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. #gaafamily — Scoil Uí Chonaill GAA (@ScoilCLG) November 21, 2020