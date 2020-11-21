Kathleen McPoland Death -Dead : Dublin GAA administrator, Kathleen McPoland has Died .

By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment

Kathleen McPoland Death -Dead : Kathleen McPoland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dublin GAA administrator, Kathleen McPoland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“DublinLGFA on Twitter: “It is with deep sadness that we learnt today of the passing of Dublin GAA administrator, Kathleen McPoland (RIP) All in Dublin LGFA would like to offer our condolences to her husband Paul, son David, daughter Rachel & all her extended family Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Kathleen McPoland Death -Dead : Kathleen McPoland has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.