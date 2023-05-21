Kathreen Adams – focus keyword: Kathreen Adams faces charges for death of toddler left in hot car for 15 hours. : Florida parents face charges for death of toddler in hot car

“Florida Parents Arrested for Death of 2-Year-Old Left in Hot Car for 15 Hours”

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, two parents from Florida have been arrested on charges of child neglect and drug possession after leaving their 2-year-old daughter in a car for 15 hours in 80-degree heat, resulting in her death. The child’s body temperature was recorded as 107 degrees. The couple’s 4-year-old child was also left in the car but managed to escape and is now in the care of child protective services. The mother called 911, but was too distraught to provide much information. The father was uncooperative with police when they attempted to interview him. During searches of their home and car, police allegedly found “numerous” packages of meth and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. This tragedy marks the fourth child to die in a hot car in 2023, according to Kids and Car Safety.

