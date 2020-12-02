Kathryn Anderson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Kathryn Anderson has Died.
The scientific community has lost another pillar, whose contributions to developmental biology and toll signaling were the foundations of entire fields of study. Kathryn Anderson RIP.
Kathryn Anderson Cause of Death.
MSK mourns the loss of our esteemed colleague Kathryn Anderson. Under her leadership as Chair of the Developmental Biology Program & first female chair of a SKI program in decades, Dr. Anderson developed one of the nation’s top programs & a model for gender diversity in science. pic.twitter.com/L4R73SywTB
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I am heartbroken that Kathryn Anderson passed away this morning- at home and in her sleep. My thoughts are with her husband, her lab members and all my colleagues who loved her as I did. 1/n
Lila Solnica Krezel wrote
Developmental geneticists are heartbroken by Kathryn Anderson’s passing. Behind Kathryn’s delicate physique, there was an incisive and fearless intellect, unwavering integrity and generosity. Kathryn elevated scientific community and
Prasad Jallepalli wrote
Sad news about our colleague Kathryn Anderson. She was an exceptional scientist, mentor, program chair, and role model. We will miss her enormously.
Tamara Caspary wrote
Mark Peifer wrote
Kathryn Anderson was a true pioneer–one of the most creative people in Dev Biol. Any one of her achievements–maternal effect mutants, the Toll Pathway, the mouse screens, the work on cilia and Hh signaling–would have made her a giant. This is a sad day for our field!.
Tamara Caspary wrote
Sarah Goetz wrote
I wanted to repost a thread I made about Kathryn Anderson a couple of years ago. I just learned that she died today so I don’t have it in me to say a lot more right now, but she was a really special person and a great scientist.
Sarah Goetz wrote
It has come to my attention that today is Women in Science Day, and I realized I couldn’t let it pass without saying something about the work of my incredible postdoc mentor Kathryn Anderson. My first thread is in honor of her work.
