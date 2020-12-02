Kathryn Anderson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Kathryn Anderson has Died.

Kathryn Anderson has died, according to a statement posted online on December 1 . 2020.

We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

The scientific community has lost another pillar, whose contributions to developmental biology and toll signaling were the foundations of entire fields of study. Kathryn Anderson RIP.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

MSK mourns the loss of our esteemed colleague Kathryn Anderson. Under her leadership as Chair of the Developmental Biology Program & first female chair of a SKI program in decades, Dr. Anderson developed one of the nation’s top programs & a model for gender diversity in science. pic.twitter.com/L4R73SywTB

I am heartbroken that Kathryn Anderson passed away this morning- at home and in her sleep. My thoughts are with her husband, her lab members and all my colleagues who loved her as I did. 1/n — Tamara Caspary (she, her, hers) (@TamaraGenes) December 1, 2020

Lila Solnica Krezel wrote

Developmental geneticists are heartbroken by Kathryn Anderson’s passing. Behind Kathryn’s delicate physique, there was an incisive and fearless intellect, unwavering integrity and generosity. Kathryn elevated scientific community and

Prasad Jallepalli wrote

Sad news about our colleague Kathryn Anderson. She was an exceptional scientist, mentor, program chair, and role model. We will miss her enormously.

Tamara Caspary wrote

I am heartbroken that Kathryn Anderson passed away this morning- at home and in her sleep. My thoughts are with her husband, her lab members and all my colleagues who loved her as I did. .

Mark Peifer wrote

Kathryn Anderson was a true pioneer–one of the most creative people in Dev Biol. Any one of her achievements–maternal effect mutants, the Toll Pathway, the mouse screens, the work on cilia and Hh signaling–would have made her a giant. This is a sad day for our field!.

Tamara Caspary wrote

I am heartbroken that Kathryn Anderson passed away this morning- at home and in her sleep. My thoughts are with her husband, her lab members and all my colleagues who loved her as I did.

Sarah Goetz wrote

I wanted to repost a thread I made about Kathryn Anderson a couple of years ago. I just learned that she died today so I don’t have it in me to say a lot more right now, but she was a really special person and a great scientist.

Sarah Goetz wrote

It has come to my attention that today is Women in Science Day, and I realized I couldn’t let it pass without saying something about the work of my incredible postdoc mentor Kathryn Anderson. My first thread is in honor of her work.