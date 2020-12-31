Kathy McAdam Death -Dead – Obituary : Kathy McAdam has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
0 Comment

Kathy McAdam Death -Dead – Obituary : Kathy McAdam has Died .

Kathy McAdam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Rutgers Court Club: 7-1(3-1) @RCourtClub Kathy McAdam was a huge Rutgers basketball fan and former Court Club member. She passed away recently. She will be missed.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.