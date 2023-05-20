Katie Dales : Shooting leaves Katie Dales and 27-year-old man dead in Philadelphia apartment

Double Homicide: Katie Dales and Unidentified Shooter Found Dead at Roosevelt Boulevard Apartment

An individual identified as Katie Dales, aged 29, was shot multiple times in the head within an apartment located at 100 E. Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:05 a.m. on May 20, as per the city police. The shooter, a 27-year-old man whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered a single gunshot wound to the mouth. Both the victim and the shooter were pronounced dead at the scene just before 12:20 a.m. However, a weapon was found, and the motive for the attack remains unknown. As per reports, two children were present at the site, but it is unclear whether they witnessed the shooting.

News Source : Cecilia Levine

