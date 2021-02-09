Katie Dawson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katie Dawson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Katie Dawson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
RIP to our courageous and much loved alumna, Katie Dawson BL. Everyone at King’s Inns are so saddened to hear of the passing of a young and talented lawyer.
— King's Inns (@KingsInns) February 8, 2021
King’s Inns @KingsInns RIP to our courageous and much loved alumna, Katie Dawson BL. Everyone at King’s Inns are so saddened to hear of the passing of a young and talented lawyer.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.