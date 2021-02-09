Katie Dawson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katie Dawson has Died.

Katie Dawson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

RIP to our courageous and much loved alumna, Katie Dawson BL. Everyone at King’s Inns are so saddened to hear of the passing of a young and talented lawyer.

