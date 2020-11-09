Katie Jo Vaughn Death -Dead-Obituaries : Katie Jo Vaughn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 9, 2020
0 Comment

 Katie Jo Vaughn has died, according to a statement posted online on November 9.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Jordan Hale wrote on facebook.
Good evening Alabama Cinderella girls, as many of you may know, our Texas Cinderella sister, Katie Jo Vaughn has gone to be with our Heavenly Father this morning. Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones. I have linked the GoFundMe page in the comments if you would like to make a donation.
Kaylee Pope is organizing this fundraiser on Gofundme
Bowie County lost 3 very beautiful, kind loving souls early this morning! Katie Jo Vaughan was a God fearing, beautiful, kind loving person who was loved by so many. This will help her family with cost of the funeral and memorial services. Anything will help. KJ will never be forgotten! Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers.

It is with great sadness that we inform you the loss of one of our Cinderella Family Members, Miss Katie Jo Vaughn.
Not only did Katie Jo capture the hearts of our judges this year by placing 1st runner up and winning the International Teen Beauty title, but she has been a friend and cheerleader to Cinderella girls from all over for many years.
Our love and prayers are going out to her family and loved ones. Please respect their privacy during this time.
Katie Jo, you are now and forever will be a Cinderella Girl.

Tracy Faggart wrote 
My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Texas Cinderella family and this beautiful young ladies mom and family. Something so tragic is just sometimes too much to bear. Praying for God‘s comfort and peace for all that knew her during this difficult time. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out and I know Heaven is a little brighter with her in it.

Utah Cinderella Pageant wrote 
So sorry to hear this news. Sending prayers and love for her family and Texas Cinderella family.

Kyleen Riggs Pritchett wrote 
This is absolutely heartbreaking news! Sending my sincere condolences, prayers of comfort and peace to Katie Joe’s family and friends. RIP Katie Joe! .

Cidnie Carroll wrote 
Just heartbreaking. What a sweet, funny, kind young woman she was. Prayers for her family and all who loved her.

Tanda Stowe wrote 
We are completely heartbroken! We loved her very much! Shelley Stowe and I introduced Katie Jo and her precious Mom to Cinderella. She will have a special place in our hearts forever. Today, our community needs your prayers.

Ashley Gorrell wrote 
This is such sad news, sending prayers and thoughts to her family and Cinderella family. I can’t believe she’s gone, she was so sweet to me and had such a beautiful and genuine soul. Jesus gained an angel, please take care of her.

Fred Vollman Csp wrote 
This is just so tragic and heartbreaking. Katie Jo was a lovely young lady and a true blessing to her family and all who knew her. I cannot imagine the devastation that her mom and entire family must feel and can only offer my heartfelt condolences. May her memory be a blessing.

Sherry Cox wrote 
I judged her the year she won in 2018. She was a natural beauty inside and out. Such a loss. My heart breaks for her family and friends. She was a outstanding young lady . Praying for strength and comfort .

Kaleigh Brooke Kavanaugh wrote 
Everyone that knew Katie Jo loved her. The world has lost one astonishing soul. We all love her and are sending prayers to her family and friends .

Chris Ingle Mineroldi wrote 
So much love and heartfelt prayers for Texas! Cinderella is family and these young ladies have lost an amazing sister. What a perfect representative Katie Jo was displaying class, grace, beauty and talent. Her heart was truly filled with love for every young girl. I pray for God’s love and comfort to cover all who knew and loved her.

LaFaye Noel wrote 
We’ve loved this little girl since she was a toddler. My daughter and her were friends since elementary and enjoyed sleepovers and sports together. I love being her softball coach and watching her grow into the beautiful little angel she’ll always be. Love you Katie Jo & Amy!

