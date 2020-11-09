Katie Jo Vaughn Death –Dead-Obituaries : Katie Jo Vaughn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

It is with great sadness that we inform you the loss of one of our Cinderella Family Members, Miss Katie Jo Vaughn. Not only did Katie Jo capture the hearts of our judges this year by placing 1st runner up and winning the International Teen Beauty title, but she has been a friend and cheerleader to Cinderella girls from all over for many years. Our love and prayers are going out to her family and loved ones. Please respect their privacy during this time. Katie Jo, you are now and forever will be a Cinderella Girl.

Tracy Faggart wrote

My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Texas Cinderella family and this beautiful young ladies mom and family. Something so tragic is just sometimes too much to bear. Praying for God‘s comfort and peace for all that knew her during this difficult time. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out and I know Heaven is a little brighter with her in it.

Utah Cinderella Pageant wrote

So sorry to hear this news. Sending prayers and love for her family and Texas Cinderella family.

Kyleen Riggs Pritchett wrote

This is absolutely heartbreaking news! Sending my sincere condolences, prayers of comfort and peace to Katie Joe’s family and friends. RIP Katie Joe! .

Cidnie Carroll wrote

Just heartbreaking. What a sweet, funny, kind young woman she was. Prayers for her family and all who loved her.

Tanda Stowe wrote

We are completely heartbroken! We loved her very much! Shelley Stowe and I introduced Katie Jo and her precious Mom to Cinderella. She will have a special place in our hearts forever. Today, our community needs your prayers.

Ashley Gorrell wrote

This is such sad news, sending prayers and thoughts to her family and Cinderella family. I can’t believe she’s gone, she was so sweet to me and had such a beautiful and genuine soul. Jesus gained an angel, please take care of her.

Fred Vollman Csp wrote

This is just so tragic and heartbreaking. Katie Jo was a lovely young lady and a true blessing to her family and all who knew her. I cannot imagine the devastation that her mom and entire family must feel and can only offer my heartfelt condolences. May her memory be a blessing.

Sherry Cox wrote

I judged her the year she won in 2018. She was a natural beauty inside and out. Such a loss. My heart breaks for her family and friends. She was a outstanding young lady . Praying for strength and comfort .

Kaleigh Brooke Kavanaugh wrote

Everyone that knew Katie Jo loved her. The world has lost one astonishing soul. We all love her and are sending prayers to her family and friends .

Chris Ingle Mineroldi wrote

So much love and heartfelt prayers for Texas! Cinderella is family and these young ladies have lost an amazing sister. What a perfect representative Katie Jo was displaying class, grace, beauty and talent. Her heart was truly filled with love for every young girl. I pray for God’s love and comfort to cover all who knew and loved her.

LaFaye Noel wrote

We’ve loved this little girl since she was a toddler. My daughter and her were friends since elementary and enjoyed sleepovers and sports together. I love being her softball coach and watching her grow into the beautiful little angel she’ll always be. Love you Katie Jo & Amy!