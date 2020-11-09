Katie Jo Vaughn Death –Dead-Obituaries : Katie Jo Vaughn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Bowie County lost 3 very beautiful, kind loving souls early this morning! Katie Jo Vaughan was a God fearing, beautiful, kind loving person who was loved by so many. This will help her family with cost of the funeral and memorial services. Anything will help. KJ will never be forgotten! Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Tracy Faggart wrote
My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Texas Cinderella family and this beautiful young ladies mom and family. Something so tragic is just sometimes too much to bear. Praying for God‘s comfort and peace for all that knew her during this difficult time. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out and I know Heaven is a little brighter with her in it.
Utah Cinderella Pageant wrote
So sorry to hear this news. Sending prayers and love for her family and Texas Cinderella family.
Kyleen Riggs Pritchett wrote
This is absolutely heartbreaking news! Sending my sincere condolences, prayers of comfort and peace to Katie Joe’s family and friends. RIP Katie Joe! .
Cidnie Carroll wrote
Just heartbreaking. What a sweet, funny, kind young woman she was. Prayers for her family and all who loved her.
Tanda Stowe wrote
We are completely heartbroken! We loved her very much! Shelley Stowe and I introduced Katie Jo and her precious Mom to Cinderella. She will have a special place in our hearts forever. Today, our community needs your prayers.
Ashley Gorrell wrote
This is such sad news, sending prayers and thoughts to her family and Cinderella family. I can’t believe she’s gone, she was so sweet to me and had such a beautiful and genuine soul. Jesus gained an angel, please take care of her.
Fred Vollman Csp wrote
This is just so tragic and heartbreaking. Katie Jo was a lovely young lady and a true blessing to her family and all who knew her. I cannot imagine the devastation that her mom and entire family must feel and can only offer my heartfelt condolences. May her memory be a blessing.
Sherry Cox wrote
I judged her the year she won in 2018. She was a natural beauty inside and out. Such a loss. My heart breaks for her family and friends. She was a outstanding young lady . Praying for strength and comfort .
Kaleigh Brooke Kavanaugh wrote
Everyone that knew Katie Jo loved her. The world has lost one astonishing soul. We all love her and are sending prayers to her family and friends .
Chris Ingle Mineroldi wrote
So much love and heartfelt prayers for Texas! Cinderella is family and these young ladies have lost an amazing sister. What a perfect representative Katie Jo was displaying class, grace, beauty and talent. Her heart was truly filled with love for every young girl. I pray for God’s love and comfort to cover all who knew and loved her.
LaFaye Noel wrote
We’ve loved this little girl since she was a toddler. My daughter and her were friends since elementary and enjoyed sleepovers and sports together. I love being her softball coach and watching her grow into the beautiful little angel she’ll always be. Love you Katie Jo & Amy!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.