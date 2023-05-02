“Katie Price parenting” : Katie Price faces criticism for ‘unsafe parenting mistake’ as 8-year-old daughter Bunny makes TikTok debut and starts YouTube career

Katie Price Criticized for Allowing 8-Year-Old Daughter to Join Social Media

Mum-of-five Katie Price, 44, has come under fire for allowing her daughter Bunny, who is under the age of 13, to sign up to social media sites such as TikTok and YouTube. Some of Katie’s followers have criticized her for making a “dangerous parenting error,” with one person stating that Bunny “shouldn’t be on here” as she is only eight years old.

Under YouTube’s guidelines, children can use the service with the permission of a parent or guardian, but many have accused Katie of putting her daughter at risk. Parenting specialist Kirsty Ketley has outlined the potential dangers of allowing young children to use social media, including exposure to strangers, inappropriate content, and cyberbullying.

Despite the criticism, Bunny has already posted 49 videos on TikTok and has a small number of subscribers. This is not the first time that Katie has been in trouble with social media platforms, as she was banned from TikTok in December for violating the app’s children’s policy.

Katie has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and regularly shares posts about her personal life, including pictures and videos of her children. However, she has previously faced criticism for using facial filters and sharing makeup tutorials featuring Bunny.

In total, Katie has been accused of making several questionable parenting decisions, and many believe that allowing her young daughter to join social media is just the latest example. While some argue that it is up to parents to decide when their children are ready to use social media, others warn of the potential risks and urge caution when allowing young children to access online platforms.

News Source : Dan Cain,Issy Sampson

Source Link :Katie Price mum-shamed for ‘dangerous parenting error’ as daughter Bunny, 8, joins TikTok and launches YouTube career/