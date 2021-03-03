Katie Simpson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The former City of Armagh High School pupil tragically passed away in hospital.

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

The former City of Armagh High School pupil tragically passed away in hospital several days after an incident at a house in Derry/Londonderry https://armaghi.com/news/armagh-news/man-arrested-in-connection-with-death-of-21-year-old-co-armagh-woman-last-year/129484

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.