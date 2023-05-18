“Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron DAZN UK”: A Guide to Watching Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron on DAZN in the UK

Katie Taylor Makes Her Long Awaited Homecoming on Saturday Night

Ireland is set to come to a stop on Saturday evening as Katie Taylor competes in her home country for the first time in her professional boxing career. Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion, will be coming up against the undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron in what could be the Fight of the Year. Fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating this historic event, wondering whether Taylor’s return to Ireland will be one to savour or if Cameron will be the first fighter to defeat the veteran.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. BST, with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10:31 p.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. Fans in the UK can watch the fight on DAZN, which is available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks, and game consoles. The DAZN app is also available on web browsers on DAZN.com.

Katie Taylor, born on July 2, 1986, is a proud Irishwoman with an unbeaten record of 22-0 (6 KOs). She has won titles in the lightweight, super lightweight, and light welterweight divisions. Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best female boxers of all time, having won numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

Chantelle Cameron, born on May 14, 1991, is a British boxer with an unbeaten record of 17-0 (8 KOs). She won her first world title in 2020 when she defeated Adriana Dos Santos Araujo to win the vacant WBC Silver female super lightweight title. Cameron has since gone on to win the IBF, WBA, and WBO super lightweight titles, making her an undisputed champion in the division.

The fight card for the event includes several other exciting matchups, including Terri Harper vs. Cecelia Braekhus for Harper’s WBA women’s super-welterweight title, Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf in the super-welterweight division, and Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix in the lightweight division.

The fight will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating this historic event. Taylor’s long-awaited homecoming has been a dream of hers for many years, and she is excited to finally have the opportunity to fight in front of her home crowd.

In conclusion, Katie Taylor’s long-awaited homecoming on Saturday night is set to be a historic event that fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating. With the undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron as her opponent, this could be the Fight of the Year. Fans in the UK can watch the fight on DAZN, which is available globally on most internet-connected devices. The fight card includes several other exciting matchups, making this a night of boxing that fans won’t want to miss.

1. Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream

2. DAZN UK subscription for boxing

3. How to access DAZN UK from abroad

4. Taylor vs Cameron undercard fights schedule

5. DAZN UK app download for boxing fans

News Source : Alexander Netherton

Source Link :How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron on DAZN in the UK/