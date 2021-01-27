Katina Solomon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katina Solomon has Died .

Katina Solomon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katina Solomon has Died .

Katina Solomon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

Sheba Turk @ShebaTurk The @WWLTV Channel 4 family has lost one of our own to COVID-19. Katina Solomon was one of our security guards. She always put in the extra effort to keep us safe & was always smiling Her presence will be missed RIP Katina and thank you for everything

