Katina Solomon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Katina Solomon has Died .
Katina Solomon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
The @WWLTV Channel 4 family has lost one of our own to COVID-19. Katina Solomon was one of our security guards. She always put in the extra effort to keep us safe & was always smiling
Her presence will be missed
RIP Katina and thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/TUqL6VXdzj
— Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) January 27, 2021
