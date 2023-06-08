Kato Miyui wins French Open with emotional speech, but controversy erupts at award ceremony…







Miyu Kato wins French Open

Japanese tennis player Miyu Kato has won the French Open, causing quite a stir with her emotional victory speech. Kato was visibly moved as she thanked her supporters and her coach, shedding tears of joy.

However, Kato’s win and subsequent speech also sparked controversy, with some criticizing her for being too emotional and others praising her for showing vulnerability.

Despite the backlash, Kato remained gracious during the awards ceremony, thanking her opponents and the tournament organizers.





加藤未唯 全仏OP 優勝スピーチ 大炎上 表彰式