“Katrina Kaif controversy”: Vicky Kaushal faces backlash from fans for being asked about Katrina Kaif by media

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: A Romantic Comedy Flick to Look Out For

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, is an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy film that stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 31, 2021.

The Plot of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film revolves around the story of two individuals, played by Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who meet by chance and fall in love. However, their love story is not as simple as it seems, as they both come from different backgrounds and have different beliefs and values.

The movie is expected to be a fun-filled romantic comedy that will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and love.

The Cast of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars the talented Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Kedarnath, has won the hearts of audiences with her performances in movies like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is known for his versatile acting skills and has delivered some remarkable performances in movies like URI: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, and Sanju.

Other Projects of Vicky Kaushal

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is also working on Meghana Gulzar’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The movie, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in the movie, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in this challenging role.

Conclusion

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy flick that promises to be a fun-filled ride for the audience. With the talented Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, the movie is expected to be a big hit at the box office.

Moreover, with Vicky Kaushal working on other exciting projects like Sam Bahadur, fans can expect to see more of his versatile acting skills in the coming months.

All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a movie that should not be missed by anyone who loves a good romantic comedy. So, mark your calendars for August 31, 2021, and get ready to be entertained!

