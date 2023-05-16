“Katy Perry net worth”: How much is Katy Perry worth?

Katy Perry’s Net Worth: How Much Has the “Roar” Singer Made?

Katy Perry is a global superstar, but just how much has the “Roar” singer’s success made her in terms of a fortune? From her first chart-topping album “One of the Boys” to her most recent work “Smile,” the ever-stylish star has achieved a lot of success through her music. But the California-born performer has also made money in other ways, such as her TV work as the lead judge on American Idol since its 16th season, and her voice-acting in the Smurfs film franchise. Join HELLO! as we look into exactly how much all the “Dark Horse” singer’s work has made her over the years…

What is Katy Perry’s Net Worth?

After years of successfully shining in the spotlight, the “Firework” singer is estimated to own a fortune of around $330million. And as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the “California Gurlz” star’s net worth should come as no surprise to anyone, from dedicated Katy-cats to even her more casual listeners.

On Forbes’ most recent profile, the proud mom is reported to be making around $38.5million per year from her various ventures which include her music, her time as lead judge on American Idol, her Las Vegas residency and other things such as ad campaigns and promotions.

How Much Does Katy Perry Get Paid for American Idol?

It is believed that Katy Perry makes around $25million per season of American Idol, more than both her co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan’s reported salaries combined. While there is no exact reason for the difference between her salary and that of the other judges, it is likely down to the 38-year-old’s massive popularity.

How Much Did Katy Perry Earn for Vegas?

Since December 2021, Katy Perry has starred in her incredibly popular Las Vegas residency named “Play” at Resorts World Las Vegas. Her residency has proved incredibly popular, and was recently extended again until November 2023 due to fan demand.

But just how much is the star being paid for her time performing in the entertainment resort-filled city? Well, while there is no official statistics for the whole duration of Katy’s run in Vegas, Billboard reported in 2021 that the “E.T.” singer’s first eight performances drew in just shy of $7million in revenue. In March 2023, Pollstar reported Katy Perry had grossed $29million so far from her residency.

How Much Did Just Eat Pay Katy Perry?

In 2022, Katy Perry was announced as the face of a new ad campaign for UK-based takeaway food delivery app Just Eat (known as SkipTheDishes in Canada, and Menulog in Australia and New Zealand). The 38-year-old replaced Snoop Dogg as the singer of the advertisement’s super catchy jingle, and star of their company’s music video style ad.

Known for her 2017 single “Bon Appetit,” Katy was a natural choice to front the catchy tune, which has become so popular in the UK that many fans were jokingly hoping she might perform it at King Charles III’s coronation concert! It is unknown exactly how much Katy Perry was paid for her role in the ad campaign. However, Snoop Dogg is believed to have been paid around £5million (c. $6million) for his work with the company, so it is likely Katy’s paycheck was in a similar zone.

Katy Perry’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. From her music to her TV work and ad campaigns, the “Roar” singer has undoubtedly left her mark on the entertainment industry and will continue to do so for years to come.

News Source : Hannah Watkin

Source Link :What is Katy Perry’s net worth?/