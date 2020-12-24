Kay Purcell Death -Dead – Obituary : Kay Purcell has Died .
Kay Purcell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
RIP Kay Purcell. Thank you for giving an amazing childhood 🥺
My thoughts are with the friends and family of Kay Purcell pic.twitter.com/XF032Wvcx6
— Tvwatch911 (@tvwatch911) December 24, 2020
Tvwatch911 @tvwatch911 RIP Kay Purcell. Thank you for giving an amazing childhood My thoughts are with the friends and family of Kay Purcell
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.