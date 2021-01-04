Kay Ullrich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ex-MSP Kay Ullrich has Died .
ex-MSP Kay Ullrich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news indeed
Tributes paid to ex-MSP Kay Ullrich who predicted rise of Nicola Sturgeon https://t.co/xQLLyseO79
— nufab4 (@nufab4) January 4, 2021
nufab4 @nufab4 Sad news indeed Tributes paid to ex-MSP Kay Ullrich who predicted rise of Nicola Sturgeon
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.