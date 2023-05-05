Kayak fisherman. Today : Unprepared Kayak Fisherman Dies After Paddling Out

Kayaker’s Death in New Zealand: A Warning to Others

The Tragic Death of John Planas

A coroner in New Zealand has issued a warning to kayakers after an experienced fisherman, John Planas, lost his life while out on the water. Planas, aged 33, went missing between August 30 and September 2, 2020, in Auckland’s Tamaki Strait after falling from his kayak while fishing. His body was found five months later. Coroner Katharine Greig ruled his death an accident, although the cause of death remains unknown.

Planas’s Experience

Planas was from the Philippines but was living in Auckland. He was described as a “fit and strong” man who would fish from his kayak most Sundays, usually alone. He was comfortable in the water and had been blown out to sea before and had fallen into the water, but he was a strong swimmer. On the day of his disappearance, he had gone fishing with his flatmates off Duder Regional Park in Auckland. At some point, Planas set off alone in his kayak, and his flatmate eventually lost sight of him when it became dark.

The Investigation

Search and rescue looked for Planas for months and found his kayak and lifejacket – but there was no sign of Planas. His body washed up five months later at Te Kawau Bay on Ponui Island, near Waiheke Island in the Hauraki Gulf. A Maritime New Zealand investigation into the incident found that Planas had been at “heightened risk” on the day he went kayaking due to low water temperatures and the lack of daylight. It also found that Planas didn’t have two forms of waterproof communication with him, which was advised, and it was “unlikely” his lifejacket would’ve detached and been found without him if it was being worn correctly.

The Warning

Kayak fishing has become increasingly popular, but it is not without risks. Coroner Greig said that on average, two paddlers die every year in New Zealand, and to reduce the chances of future deaths occurring in similar circumstances, it is vital that paddlers are properly prepared. While kayak fishing can be exhilarating, it is essential to remember that safety should always come first. Coroner Greig encourages anyone thinking about kayaking to seek out necessary training and information to ensure they are being safe.

Conclusion

The death of John Planas is a tragic reminder that even experienced kayakers can fall victim to the dangers of the water. It is crucial to be aware of the risks and to take all necessary precautions to ensure your safety. Always wear a lifejacket, have two forms of waterproof communication, and never paddle alone. With the right training and preparation, kayaking can be a safe and enjoyable activity for everyone.

News Source : Stuff

Source Link :Kayak fisherman died after paddling off unprepared/