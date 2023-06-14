Travis Valenti – focus keyword including victim name : “Massapequa Kayaker Travis Valenti Dies in Washington State Accident”

A man from Massapequa named Travis Valenti died while on vacation in Washington state after his kayak overturned on Lake Crescent near the Log Cabin Resort. Valenti, who was not wearing a life jacket, was unable to be located during a search of the area by park rangers. His fiancée’s kayak also overturned, but she was able to swim to shore. The National Park Service noted that Lake Crescent is a deep and cold body of water, with surface temperatures near 50 degrees Fahrenheit at this time of year.

Read Full story : Body Of Massapequa Man Never Found After Kayak Overturns /

News Source : Jerry Barmash

Massapequa Kayak Accident Kayak Overturns Massapequa Missing Kayaker Massapequa Search for Massapequa Kayaker Water Safety Massapequa