“Kayaker Travis Valenti dies in Washington State accident”

A man from Massapequa named Travis Valenti died while on vacation in Washington state after his kayak overturned on Lake Crescent near the Log Cabin Resort. Valenti, who was not wearing a life jacket, was unable to be located during a search of the area by park rangers. His fiancée’s kayak also overturned, but she was able to swim to shore. The National Park Service noted that Lake Crescent is a deep and cold body of water, with surface temperatures near 50 degrees Fahrenheit at this time of year.
News Source : Jerry Barmash
