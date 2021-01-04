Kayla Bubbus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kayla Bubbus, sophomore who was a member of the volleyball and softball teams has Died .

Kayla Bubbus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

KATV Channel 7 3 hrs · The district said Kayla Bubbus was a sophomore who was a member of the volleyball and softball teams. Grief counselors will be available at the high school tomorrow, according to school officials.

Source: (20+) KATV Channel 7 – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

Roseanne E Mickens wrote

So heartbreaking to see this. Difficult anytime with loss of a child! Prayers for her family and friends.

Heather Duncan wrote

She was one of the most precious girls. I taught her in 4th grade. She touched many lives and hearts. Praying for her family, classmates, and everyone who knew her.

Nita Benafield Wilson wrote

Prayers for family friends and all school acquaintances.

Patricia Forte wrote

RIP my sweet little girl, so sorry for her loss prayers to her and the family

Marilyn Ollar wrote

Prayers for Kayla’s friends and family. My heart goes out to those so touched by this loss. Praying for peace and comfort during this most difficult time.

Tonya Shack Watson wrote

Sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this Beautiful young lady⚘⚘

Katherine Donald wrote

Awful, so sorry for the loss. Let’s pray for this young lady’s family.

Vickie Lucas wrote

Heartfelt sympathy to all, I lost my daughter to car wreck injuries in ’84 at age 13, then my son in ’93 to cancer. May God give you strength & comfort in the days (and years) to come.

Callie Cooper wrote

What a beautiful young lady, prayers for her family.

Loni Hughes Williams wrote

Kayla was a beautiful young lady! Prayers for all that loved her.

Kellie Wyllia wrote

Extremely sad to hear about this sweet young lady’s passing. I had lots of friends that knew and loved her. Praying for them and her family. 💔

