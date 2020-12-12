Kaylee McLain Death -Obituary – Dead : Mount Carmel fourth grader, Kaylee Abigail McLain has Died .

Mount Carmel fourth grader, Kaylee Abigail McLain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Mount Carmel School of Abbeville 7 hrs · It is with heavy hearts that we ask you to join our Mount Carmel Family in praying for the repose of the soul of one of our own students, fourth grader, Kaylee Abigail McLain. Please keep Kaylee’s parents Allen & Erin, older brothers Allen (8th) and Luke (7th), as well as their family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Mount Carmel students spent the day honoring Kaylee in their own special ways with the support and guidance of Father Don, and Mrs. Krystal Summers. Kaylee will always be remembered for her unwavering positivity, her willingness to help others, her faith in God, her friendship, her creative spirit and her stunning smile. She was a genuine, beautiful soul that is now resting with the angels in Heaven. We love you Kaylee.

G. A. Varnell wrote

Prayers for the entire family. So sorry to hear this. May the Angel’s of God present her soul to God most high

Shar Myers wrote

Thoughts and prayers are being offered up for the family and friends of this precious young lady. Fly high with your new wings Sweetheart. Rest in the peace of our Lord.

Bev Richard wrote

This is so heartbreaking….My sympathies to everyone….My prayers to her family…May God hold you and be with you always…

JB Jade Bernard wrote

My deepest condolences and Prayers for the McLain family 🙏🏼 and also for God to guide the family through this difficult time…

Jeannette Simon Henry wrote

So sorry for her loss! Hugs and prayers for her family and friends!

Shelia Deshotel wrote

My prayers are offered to the family. May you feel God’s love upon you as you greave for this sweet child knowing she is with Him in his kingdom.

Joycelyn Faulk wrote

Praying that loved ones may feel blessed during the days to come. She is truly an

