Kaylee Sawyer Death -Dead – Obituary : Who killed kaylee ann sawyer.

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Kaylee Sawyer Death -Dead – Obituary : Who killed kaylee ann sawyer.

Kaylee Sawyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Marilyn Deutsch @marilyndeutsch Bend police think Kaylee Sawyer is now dead. They are looking for her killer. #fox12 #findkaylee

Shane Bishop wrote
Keith will be updating a case in Bend, Oregon tomorrow night. The family of Kaylee Sawyer has been working to bring something positive out of her murder. And our kids are safer for it. #Dateline Friday 9pm E/P, 8 C/M
Quote Tweet

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.