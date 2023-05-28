“KC nightclub shooting victim remembered by family and friends” today : Man killed in KC nightclub shooting remembered by family and friends

Man who died in KC nightclub shooting remembered by family and friends today 2023.
A community in Kansas City has come together to honour Jason McConnell, a man killed in a shooting at Klymax Lounge nightclub. Three people were killed and two others were injured in the incident. People at the vigil described McConnell as a protector and someone who could always be counted on. Police are still seeking a suspect in the case.
