“KC nightclub shooting victim remembered by family and friends” today : Man killed in KC nightclub shooting remembered by family and friends

Man who died in KC nightclub shooting remembered by family and friends today 2023.

A community in Kansas City has come together to honour Jason McConnell, a man killed in a shooting at Klymax Lounge nightclub. Three people were killed and two others were injured in the incident. People at the vigil described McConnell as a protector and someone who could always be counted on. Police are still seeking a suspect in the case.

Read Full story : Family, friends remember man killed KC nightclub shooting /

News Source : Malik Jackson

Kansas City nightclub shooting victim Grieving family and friends Memorial for KC shooting victim Justice for nightclub shooting victim Community mourns loss of KC shooting victim