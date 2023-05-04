“KC teen abuse” Today : Records show that the Kansas City teenager who was found dead had previously reported abuse at home.

The tragic death of 13-year-old Jayden Robker in March has left his loved ones searching for answers and questioning why more wasn’t done to protect him. According to a police report obtained by The Star, Jayden had told officers that he was being abused by his stepfather more than a year before his body was found in a pond near his Kansas City home. The report led police to contact the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS), but it is unclear what actions were taken by the agency.

Jayden’s uncle, Derek Robker, and other family members have accused the DSS of failing Jayden, saying they had communicated their concerns to the agency. Derek Robker said Jayden had been living in an unsafe home environment prior to his disappearance, and he believes DSS was aware of physical abuse in the home. Despite this, Jayden was sent back to live with his mother and stepfather after the agency closed his case under the stipulation that they pursue family counseling.

Jayden’s mother and stepfather have since moved away from the Kansas City area, and neither have been named as suspects or persons of interest in the investigation into his death. The Gladstone Police Department, where Jayden’s body was found, has said the investigation is ongoing and a detective is assigned to the case. Preliminary autopsy results have indicated no obvious signs of foul play.

Jayden’s story is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of taking reports of child abuse seriously and taking action to protect vulnerable children. It is essential that agencies like the DSS have the resources and support they need to investigate reports of abuse thoroughly and take appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of children. While we may never know what could have been done differently in Jayden’s case, we owe it to him and all children like him to do everything we can to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

News Source : Jenna Thompson

Source Link :KC teen found dead had earlier reported abuse at home: records/