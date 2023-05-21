“KCMO shooting” today : Four people lose their lives in a shooting incident at 43rd and Indiana in KCMO.

Posted on May 21, 2023

Four people were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Kansas City on Sunday morning. The local police are investigating the incident, but there is no information about the victims at this point.

News Source : KMBC

