“KCMO shooting” today : Four people lose their lives in a shooting incident at 43rd and Indiana in KCMO.

Four individuals lose their lives in shooting incident on 43rd and Indiana in KCMO. today 2023.

Four people were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Kansas City on Sunday morning. The local police are investigating the incident, but there is no information about the victims at this point.

Read Full story : 4 dead after shooting on 43rd, Indiana in KCMO /

News Source : KMBC

1. Kansas City shooting

2. Crime in Kansas City

3. Gun violence in Missouri

4. 43rd and Indiana incident

5. Kansas City homicide news