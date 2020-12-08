KD Filbert Death -Dead – Obituary : KD Filbert has Died .
KD Filbert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Mike Webb 15 hrs · I will never forget you KD Filbert, you were the best friend anyone could ever hope to have. I will never laugh again as much as I did with you. We laughed until it hurt. You were always there for me. Thank you Jesus for letting us have her for as long as you did.
