Keays-Byrne Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mad max actor dies .
Keays-Byrne has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Keays-Byrne played gang leader Toecutter in the 1979 original “Mad Max” film and also portrayed the evil villain Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
