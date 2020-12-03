Keays-Byrne Death -Dead-Obituaries : Mad max actor dies .

By | December 3, 2020
0 Comment

Keays-Byrne Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mad max actor dies .

Keays-Byrne has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Keays-Byrne played gang leader Toecutter in the 1979 original “Mad Max” film and also portrayed the evil villain Immortan Joe in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
Image result for rip

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.