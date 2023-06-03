Kedarnath Dham Kapat 2023: Closing Date for Kedarnath Dham Kapat in 2023







Kedarnath Dham Kapat 2023 Closing Date

<h1>Kedarnath Dham Kapat 2023 Closing Date</h1> Kedarnath Dham is one of the four sacred shrines in the Hindu religion located in the state of Uttarakhand, India. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated at an altitude of 3,583 meters above sea level. Every year, the temple is opened for the devotees in the summer season and closed in the winter season due to heavy snowfall in the region. <h2>Importance of Kedarnath Dham</h2> Kedarnath Dham holds immense importance in the Hindu religion and is considered one of the holiest places in India. It is believed that visiting this temple can wash away all the sins of a person and can lead to salvation. The temple is also one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, making it an important pilgrimage site for the followers of Lord Shiva. <h2>Kedarnath Dham Kapat 2023 Closing Date</h2> As per the tradition, the Kedarnath Dham temple is opened for the devotees on the day of Akshay Tritiya, which falls in the month of April or May. The temple remains open for the next six months and is closed on the day of Kartik Purnima, which falls in the month of November or December. The closing ceremony of the temple is known as Kapat Closing Ceremony and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the locals and the devotees. The Kapat Closing Ceremony of Kedarnath Dham in 2023 is expected to take place on 19th November, which is the day of Kartik Purnima. The date may vary by a day or two depending on the lunar calendar and the decision of the temple authorities. The ceremony will mark the end of the six-month-long pilgrimage season and the closure of the temple for the winter season. <h2>Celebrations during Kapat Closing Ceremony</h2> The Kapat Closing Ceremony of Kedarnath Dham is a grand event that attracts thousands of devotees from all over the country. The ceremony is conducted by the temple priests and the temple authorities, and is marked by various rituals and traditions. The temple is decorated with flowers and lights, and special prayers and offerings are made to Lord Shiva. The ceremony also marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra, which includes the pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. The devotees take a dip in the holy waters of the Mandakini river and offer prayers to Lord Shiva before the Kapat of the temple is closed for the winter season. The ceremony is followed by cultural programs, feasts, and distribution of prasad to the devotees. <h2>Conclusion</h2> Kedarnath Dham is a sacred place that holds immense importance in the Hindu religion. The Kapat Closing Ceremony of the temple is a grand event that marks the end of the pilgrimage season and the closure of the temple for the winter season. The ceremony is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the devotees and the locals, and is a testimony to the rich cultural heritage of India.





