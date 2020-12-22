Kedrick Turnipseed Death -Obituary – Dead : Kedrick Turnipseed has Died .
Kedrick Turnipseed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Sharnel Watson is with Myrquashaæ Watson. 3 hrs · Lord we will never understand￼ RIP NEPHEW Kedrick Turnipseed
Source: (20+) Facebook
— Tributes —
Carla Turnipseed wrote
God giveth and he taketh away, I trust you Lord.. so we are going to celebrate his life.. Make sure you love your people while they’re here , because one day God will need them back❤️❤️ I showed you love everyday and I’ll forever be grateful for the 19 years I had with you
