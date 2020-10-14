Keegan Airey Death – Dead : Keegan Airey Obituary : Keegan Airey of the Pembina Central Flyers U15 AA team has died.

By | October 14, 2020
Keegan Airey has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

Hockey Manitoba on Twitter: "Hockey Manitoba would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Airey Family on the sudden passing of Keegan Airey of the Pembina Central Flyers U15 AA team. May Keegan Rest In Peace."

Tributes 

Hockey Manitoba @hockeymanitoba wrote

Hockey Manitoba would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Airey Family on the sudden passing of Keegan Airey of the Pembina Central Flyers U15 AA team. May Keegan Rest In Peace.

