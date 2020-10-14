Keegan Airey Death – Dead : Keegan Airey Obituary : Keegan Airey of the Pembina Central Flyers U15 AA team has died.
Keegan Airey has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“Hockey Manitoba on Twitter: “Hockey Manitoba would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Airey Family on the sudden passing of Keegan Airey of the Pembina Central Flyers U15 AA team. May Keegan Rest In Peace.”
— Hockey Manitoba (@hockeymanitoba) October 14, 2020
This weekend tragedy struck our community with the sudden passing of avid hockey fan, and @MJHLNatives billet brother, Keegan Airey.
Keegan was regularly seen at the Yellowhead arena and his presence will be missed by all who knew him. #6 #rip 🥅🏒😇 pic.twitter.com/lMkbsuL7oW
— Neepawa Natives (@MJHLNatives) October 13, 2020
Tributes
The @SBMHA would like to Express our heartfelt condolences to the WINKLER MINOR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION’S 15U AA PEMBINA CENTRAL FLYERS with the loss of your player KEEGAN AIREY #6 this past weekend. A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help the family @hockeymanitoba pic.twitter.com/KLha9KITr7
— SBMHA (@SBMHA) October 13, 2020
Hockey Manitoba @hockeymanitoba wrote
