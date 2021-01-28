Keejay Blount Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Football Player #77 Keejay Blount has Died .

Football Player #77 Keejay Blount has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It’s sad day for the Aggie Family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Family & Friends of Football Player #77 Keejay Blount. Who passed away earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/GyWQQ2gVSu — Albertville Football 7A (@Aggie1Football) January 28, 2021

